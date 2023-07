July 27, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra raised his party's demand in the Rajya Sabha for bringing a Bill to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies. Patra raised the issue through a Special Mention in the Upper House.

"My Special Mention is on the demand for passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Indian Parliament. The Women's Reservation Bill has been long pending for being legislated in the Indian Parliament," Patra said.

He observed that by providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies, India would be taking a historic step towards women's empowerment.