Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Parliament braces for a tumultuous week as Delhi services bill is set to be introduced

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha today for its consideration and passage further to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur is to move the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha today for its consideration and passage further to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The Bill was earlier passed by the Rajya Sabha.
The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 (to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha first before being brought to the Lok Sabha)
The Mediation Bill, 2021 (awaiting approval in the Rajya Sabha)
The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023
The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023
The Inter-services Organisation (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill, 2023
The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023
The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023
The government has listed 13 draft legislations for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha even as a notice for moving a no-confidence motion is pending before the House.
The Monsoon session of Parliament is set to become more turbulent with the government likely to introduce a bill in the LokSabhato replace the Delhi services ordinance.