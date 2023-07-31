Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Parliament braces for a tumultuous week as Delhi services bill is set to be introduced

July 31, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (already passed by the Rajya Sabha, awaiting approval in the Lok Sabha)

The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 (to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha first before being brought to the Lok Sabha)

The Mediation Bill, 2021 (awaiting approval in the Rajya Sabha)