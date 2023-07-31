English
    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Parliament braces for a tumultuous week as Delhi services bill is set to be introduced

    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: The ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, which began on July 20 with disruptions over the Manipur violence issue, is expected to face further turbulence. The government is planning to introduce the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi services ordinance. This bill has become a focal point for the united opposition's stand against the BJP-led NDA government.

      Amidst the deadlock in Parliament over the Manipur violence issue and the opposition's call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the House, Home Minister Amit Shah has affirmed his readiness to participate in a parliamentary discussion on the subject.
      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Amit Shah to move the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 

      Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha today for its consideration and passage further to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Anurag Thakur is to move Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023

      Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur is to move the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha today for its consideration and passage further to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The Bill was earlier passed by the Rajya Sabha.

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Following bills are also on the agenda

      The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (already passed by the Rajya Sabha, awaiting approval in the Lok Sabha)
      The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 (to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha first before being brought to the Lok Sabha)
      The Mediation Bill, 2021 (awaiting approval in the Rajya Sabha)

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: The government has listed the following bills for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha

      The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023
      The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
      The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
      The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023
      The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023
      The Inter-services Organisation (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill, 2023
      The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
      The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023
      The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Government has listed 13 draft legislations for consideration

      The government has listed 13 draft legislations for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha even as a notice for moving a no-confidence motion is pending before the House.

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Stage set for stormy week in Parliament

      The Monsoon session of Parliament is set to become more turbulent with the government likely to introduce a bill in the LokSabhato replace the Delhi services ordinance.

      Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of the Parliament's monsoon session. Stay tuned to receive updates, insights, and analysis.

