Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Amit Shah writes to Kharge and Adhir on Manipur debate

July 26, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

The proposed no-confidence motion by opposition parties is bound to fail the numbers test but opposition parties argue that they will win the battle of perception by cornering the government on the Manipur issue during the debate.

They contend that it is also a strategy to make the prime minister speak in Parliament on the Manipur issue, as the government has been insisting that only the Union home minister will reply to a debate on the Manipur situation.