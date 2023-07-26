English
    Jul 26, 2023 / 09:22 am

    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Amit Shah writes to Kharge and Adhir on Manipur debate

    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a plea to the opposition on Tuesday, urging their "invaluable cooperation" in breaking the current logjam and initiating discussions on the Manipur issue in Parliament. Shah emphasised the importance of rising above party lines to find a "permanent" solution to the imbroglio in a "harmonious" manner. In Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge serves as the Leader of Opposition, while Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury holds the position of Congress leader in Lok Sabha.

    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Amit Shah writes to Kharge and Adhir on Manipur debate
      Amit Shah
      Moneycontrol.com
    • July 26, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: 

      Congress Issues whip for Lok Sabha MPs

      Congress has issuesd a three-line whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in Parliament today.It has also called a meeting at its Parliamentary Office

    • July 26, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress whip in Lok Sabha

      Late on July 25 evening, Congress whip in Lok Sabha tweeted, “Is it not possible to make all the mean’s available in Parliamentary democracy to make our PM to speak in Loksabha , which he is avoiding for 4 days ? #ParliamentMonsoonSession (sic).”

    • July 26, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: No-confidence motion in 2018

      Back in 2018, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government managed to survive a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha with 195 votes in favour of the motion and 330 MPs rejecting it. A total of 135 members supported the motion.

    • July 26, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: No-confidence motion

      After a four-day-long logjam during the ongoing Monsoon session in Parliament over the Manipur issue, the opposition will move a no-confidence motion on July 26 against the BJP government in Lok Sabha. This is an attempt from the opposition alliance, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), to force the Prime Minister to speak about Manipur in the House, where opposition members are up in arms, demanding a comprehensive statement.

    • July 26, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Cabinet approves Bill to replace Delhi services Ordinance

      On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet gave its approval to a Bill that will replace the Ordinance previously promulgated to establish an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi. The evening meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    • July 26, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Oppn seeks to win battle of perception through proposed no-confidence motion

      The proposed no-confidence motion by opposition parties is bound to fail the numbers test but opposition parties argue that they will win the battle of perception by cornering the government on the Manipur issue during the debate.

      They contend that it is also a strategy to make the prime minister speak in Parliament on the Manipur issue, as the government has been insisting that only the Union home minister will reply to a debate on the Manipur situation.

    • July 26, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Reaching out to Oppn, Amit Shah writes to Kharge and Adhir on Manipur debate

      Seeking to break the current logjam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday sought "invaluable cooperation" of the opposition to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament and asked them to rise above party lines to find a "permanent" solution to the embroglio in a "harmonious" way.

    • July 26, 2023 / 07:20 AM IST

      Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of Day 5 of Parliament's Monsoon session. Stay tuned for updates, insights, and live coverage.

