Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Amit Shah writes to Kharge and Adhir on Manipur debate

Congress Issues whip for Lok Sabha MPs
Congress has issuesd a three-line whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in Parliament today.It has also called a meeting at its Parliamentary Office
Late on July 25 evening, Congress whip in Lok Sabha tweeted, “Is it not possible to make all the mean’s available in Parliamentary democracy to make our PM to speak in Loksabha , which he is avoiding for 4 days ? #ParliamentMonsoonSession (sic).”
Back in 2018, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government managed to survive a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha with 195 votes in favour of the motion and 330 MPs rejecting it. A total of 135 members supported the motion.
After a four-day-long logjam during the ongoing Monsoon session in Parliament over the Manipur issue, the opposition will move a no-confidence motion on July 26 against the BJP government in Lok Sabha. This is an attempt from the opposition alliance, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), to force the Prime Minister to speak about Manipur in the House, where opposition members are up in arms, demanding a comprehensive statement.
On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet gave its approval to a Bill that will replace the Ordinance previously promulgated to establish an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi. The evening meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The proposed no-confidence motion by opposition parties is bound to fail the numbers test but opposition parties argue that they will win the battle of perception by cornering the government on the Manipur issue during the debate.
They contend that it is also a strategy to make the prime minister speak in Parliament on the Manipur issue, as the government has been insisting that only the Union home minister will reply to a debate on the Manipur situation.
Seeking to break the current logjam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday sought "invaluable cooperation" of the opposition to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament and asked them to rise above party lines to find a "permanent" solution to the embroglio in a "harmonious" way.