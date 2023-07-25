Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition demands revocation of AAP MP Sanjay Singh's suspension

Rajya Sabha MPs give suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demand discussion on ongoing violence in Manipur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting.
Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather: "We want to give the biggest message. Sanjay Singh is not alone. The entire Opposition is together. If the ruling dispensation, the NDA and the govt think that by suspending one of our MPs, they can threaten us...Repeatedly we want to say that our demands will continue. The Prime Minister should come to Parliament and make a statement about Manipur, followed by a detailed discussion..."
One more person has been arrested in connection with the stripping and parading of two women in Manipur, a video of which has attracted nationwide condemnation, police said on Tuesday.
The fresh arrest on Monday evening from Thoubal district took the total number of apprehensions in the case to seven, they said.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh, says "We are sitting here since yesterday. Our only demand is that PM Modi should speak on the Manipur issue. We will keep protesting here and I am still requesting PM Modi to come to the Parliament and talk on Manipur."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.
The parliamentarians have been divided into 10 groups for separate meetings with him. Modi usually interacts with BJP MPs from different states during sessions.
Opposition members demanded that discussion should be held under Rule 267 after the prime minister makes a statement on Manipur in the House.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh was on Monday suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session for repeatedly "violating" the directives of the Chair while protesting on the Manipur issue.
Opposition parties condemned the action against Singh and accused the government of trying to throttle their voice. The suspension came after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion in this regard and it was adopted by voice vote.