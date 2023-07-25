Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition demands revocation of AAP MP Sanjay Singh's suspension

English
    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Since their commencement on July 20 for the Monsoon session, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have experienced a complete breakdown in functioning. Opposition members have been persistently demanding that a discussion on the Manipur crisis be conducted under Rule 267, following a statement from the Prime Minister in the House. In light of his repeated "violations" of the Chair's directives during protests concerning the Manipur issue, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon session on Monday.

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the sexual assault of women in Manipur state as "shameful" and promised tough action
    July 25, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha MPs give suspension of Business Notice

      Rajya Sabha MPs give suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demand discussion on ongoing violence in Manipur.

    July 25, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi reaches Parliament

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting.

    July 25, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather on Singh's suspension

      Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather: "We want to give the biggest message. Sanjay Singh is not alone. The entire Opposition is together. If the ruling dispensation, the NDA and the govt think that by suspending one of our MPs, they can threaten us...Repeatedly we want to say that our demands will continue. The Prime Minister should come to Parliament and make a statement about Manipur, followed by a detailed discussion..."

    July 25, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: One more arrested in Manipur viral video case

      One more person has been arrested in connection with the stripping and parading of two women in Manipur, a video of which has attracted nationwide condemnation, police said on Tuesday.

      The fresh arrest on Monday evening from Thoubal district took the total number of apprehensions in the case to seven, they said.

    July 25, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi should speak on the Manipur issue, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

      AAP MP Sanjay Singh, says "We are sitting here since yesterday. Our only demand is that PM Modi should speak on the Manipur issue. We will keep protesting here and I am still requesting PM Modi to come to the Parliament and talk on Manipur."

    July 25, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: MP Sanjay Singh

      Our only demand is that PM Modi should speak on the Manipur issue, says suspended Sanjay Singh

    July 25, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi likely to interact with NDA MPs during Monsoon session

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

      The parliamentarians have been divided into 10 groups for separate meetings with him. Modi usually interacts with BJP MPs from different states during sessions.

    July 25, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition members demand discussion

      Opposition members demanded that discussion should be held under Rule 267 after the prime minister makes a statement on Manipur in the House.

    July 25, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Oppn demands revocation

      AAP MP Sanjay Singh was on Monday suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session for repeatedly "violating" the directives of the Chair while protesting on the Manipur issue.

      Opposition parties condemned the action against Singh and accused the government of trying to throttle their voice. The suspension came after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion in this regard and it was adopted by voice vote.

    July 25, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

      Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of Day 4 of Parliament's Monsoon session. Stay tuned for updates, insights, and live coverage.

