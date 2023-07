July 24, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

INDIA parties to protest near Gandhi statue in Parliament House at 10.20 AM today against government for allegedly being unable to hold discussion on Manipur.

"The 3rd day of Monsoon session of Parliament begins today. INDIA's demand is straightforward. PM should make a comptehensive statement on the horrific post-May 3 developments in Manipur, after which a discussion would take place to express our collective sense of pain, anguish and desire for reconciliation.

No 5D drama that PM does to escape responsibility in such situations: He denies, distorts, diverts, deflects and defames. Will he rise to the occasion? Manipur is waiting. The nation is watching."

— Congress leader Jairam Ramesh