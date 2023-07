July 21, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

Rule 267, which is being used by Opposition leadersof the House, leads to suspension of proceedings. The rule states that “Any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being.”