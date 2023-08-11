English
    Parliament Monsoon Session: A look at the Bills in Lok Sabha today

    Lok Sabha commenced proceedings for the day at 11 am. Here’s a look at the Bills to be discussed.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 11, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the Central Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today on August 11, during the last day of the monsoon session of the Parliament.

    Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha, where he accused the opposition of delaying bills and urged that "every second here should be utilised for the country".

    After a break, Lok Sabha commenced proceedings for the day at 11 am. Here’s a look at the Bills to be discussed.

    Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha

    Sitharaman will move the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha. The bill aims to levy a 28 percent goods and services tax (GST) on casinos, online gaming, online money gaming, and horse racing, PTI reported.

    Currently all these activities are taxed at 18 percent on platform fees and 5-28 percent of full face value. The amendment seeks to increase GST revenues from full face value of entry-level bets.

    Integrated Goods and Services Tax Amendment (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha

    Another bill to be tabled for debate in Lok Sabha by the finance minister is the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Amendment (Amendment) Bill, 2023. It seeks to impose GST liability on online money gaming by offshore entities and requires them to register in India, as per a PTI report.

    It also seeks to block access to online gaming platforms located overseas in case of failure to comply with registration and payments.

    Once passed, both amendments are likely to be effective from October 1, sources told PTI.

    Private Members Bill in Rajya Sabha

    Meanwhile, the Private Members Bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. It seeks to put a limit on the number of guests to be invited and dishes to be served at weddings.

