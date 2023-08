August 02, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

Telangana CM & BRS President KC Rao on being asked if his party is with I.N.D.I.A alliance or NDA

"We are neither with anyone nor do we want to be with anyone. We aren't alone & we also have friends as well. What is new India? They were in power for 50 years, there was no change," he says.