Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Kejriwal meets LG VK Saxena ahead of tabling of Bill in Parliament to replace services ordinance
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Both houses of Parliament were adjourned on August 1 amid uproar as opposition members insisted on a detailed discussion on the Manipur violence. The opposition MPs have been calling for a discussion under rules, setting aside all other business, and requiring the prime minister to address the issue in both Houses. The opposition has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should participate in a "comprehensive" discussion on the Manipur violence without any time constraints.
August 01, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST
The prime minister will meet MPs from four states, in two clusters, through the evening
