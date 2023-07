July 20, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: All about the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

-- A user has the right to know exactly which data of theirs is being processed or if it is being sold or passed on

-- The bill introduces the concept of deemed consent, where consent of the data principal for processing his or her data is assumed and does not need to be explicitly sought

-- The bill introduces the concept of "whitelisting" countries, where the data of Indian citizens can be transferred

-- The bill states that a data fiduciary (platform) cannot track or monitor the behaviour of children. However, the definition of children in the bill as someone below 18 years of age has been a pain point for some companies

-- The bill mandates that a platform or any entity that suffers a data breach has to notify each user and also the Data Protection Board, which can levy a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore