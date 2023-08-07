Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Live: Lok Sabha secretariat reinstates Rahul Gandhi as MP

The Editors Guild of India on August 6 expressed concerns over certain provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, saying they can have an adverse impact on press freedom.
The Guild said the DPDP Bill creates an enabling framework for the surveillance of citizens, including journalists and their sources.
Congress MP Manish Tewarion August 7 gaveAdjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss the border situation with China.
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Manipur situation.
According to the news reports, the Union Cabinet is learnt to have cleared the Indian Telecommunication Bill 2023, but the government may not table it in the current Parliament session.
The government has relaxed a significant part of internet-based calling and messaging services from the ambit of telecom rules.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on August 7 issued a warning, stating that if Parliament fails to foster dialogue and meaningful discussion and continues to be disrupted, the vacant space will be filled by forces that are not accountable to the Constitution.
His cautionary remarks were made in the context of the ongoing Monsoon session, where Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings have been facing daily disruptions, particularly due to the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur.
The Supreme Court on August 4 suspended the defamation conviction of opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, granting him the opportunity to rejoin parliament and participate in the upcoming national elections scheduled for next year.