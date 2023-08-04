Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Inter-Services Organisations, IIM (Amendment) bills likely to be moved in Lok Sabha

August 04, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

-- "Services have always been with the Central government. SC gave an interpretation...From 1993 to 2015 no Chief Minister fought. There were no fights because whichever govt was formed their aim was to serve the people. There is no need to fight, if there is a need to serve. But if they want power they will fight..."

-- "Everyone is talking about state rights, but they should know that Delhi is not a state."