    Aug 04, 2023 / 11:05 am

    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Inter-Services Organisations, IIM (Amendment) bills likely to be moved in Lok Sabha

    Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will present the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill,2023 on Friday in Lok Sabha. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will present the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

    Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: Today is the 12th day of the 2023 Monsoon Session of Parliament.

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

      - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings begin amid uproar over Manipur issue.

    • August 04, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Data Protection bill which was table in Lok Sabha yesterday

      - "If it (Data Protection bill) is not a money bill then why President's recommendation was sought under (Article) 117," he said.

    • August 04, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates


      - I.N.D.I.A alliance parties leaders meet at the office of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in Parliament House.

    • August 04, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Delhi services bill which was passed yesterday in Lok Sabha


      - "Delhi Services bill is against the Constitution. This bill will not stand (legality test) in the Supreme Court," he said.

    • August 04, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates:  AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Delhi services bill that was passed yesterday in Lok Sabha

      - "They (BJP) have realised that they can never form a government in Delhi after the emergence of Arvind Kejriwal and that's why they have decided to make government administration ineffective and impotent," he said.

    • August 04, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: AAP RS MP Raghav Chadha on privilege notice against him moved by BJP

      - I will respond to the notice as per law. Privilege notice was brought against many big leaders in the past, I feel proud that I have now joined the list of such leaders.

    • August 04, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha passes Delhi Ordinance Bill

    • August 04, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Bill expected on floor today

      -- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to move The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today.
      -- Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to move The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the House today.

    • August 04, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Opposition make moves ahead of 12th Parliament Monsoon Session

      -- Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, RJD MP Manoj Jha and AAP MP Raghav Chandha give Suspension of Business notices in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the situation in Manipur, ANi reported.
      -- INDIA parties floor leaders are also holding a meeting in the office of LoP Rajya Sabha in Parliament, to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.
      -- Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China
      -- Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Manipur issue

    • August 04, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku suspended from Lok Sabha

      AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinkuwas suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the monsoon session for throwing papers at the Chair.
      Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the resolution. Speaker Om Birla sought approval of the House before announcing the decision.

    • August 04, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Personal Data Bill | Here are four significant ways it affects your rights

    • August 04, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: What Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha Amit Shah said on the NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023

      -- "Services have always been with the Central government. SC gave an interpretation...From 1993 to 2015 no Chief Minister fought. There were no fights because whichever govt was formed their aim was to serve the people. There is no need to fight, if there is a need to serve. But if they want power they will fight..."
      -- "Everyone is talking about state rights, but they should know that Delhi is not a state."

