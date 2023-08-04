Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Inter-Services Organisations, IIM (Amendment) bills likely to be moved in Lok Sabha

- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings begin amid uproar over Manipur issue.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: Today is the 12th day of the 2023 Monsoon Session of Parliament.
- "If it (Data Protection bill) is not a money bill then why President's recommendation was sought under (Article) 117," he said.
- I.N.D.I.A alliance parties leaders meet at the office of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in Parliament House.
- "Delhi Services bill is against the Constitution. This bill will not stand (legality test) in the Supreme Court," he said.
- "They (BJP) have realised that they can never form a government in Delhi after the emergence of Arvind Kejriwal and that's why they have decided to make government administration ineffective and impotent," he said.
- I will respond to the notice as per law. Privilege notice was brought against many big leaders in the past, I feel proud that I have now joined the list of such leaders.
-- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to move The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today.
-- Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to move The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the House today.
-- Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, RJD MP Manoj Jha and AAP MP Raghav Chandha give Suspension of Business notices in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the situation in Manipur, ANi reported.
-- INDIA parties floor leaders are also holding a meeting in the office of LoP Rajya Sabha in Parliament, to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.
-- Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China
-- Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Manipur issue
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinkuwas suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the monsoon session for throwing papers at the Chair.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the resolution. Speaker Om Birla sought approval of the House before announcing the decision.
The urgency to pass the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is understandable. But its confused positioning on consent to processing personal data, lack of guardrails for non-consensual processing, free hand to use publicly available data despite privacy concerns, and the absence of protections to journalists are glaring misses in the bill... Read More
-- "Services have always been with the Central government. SC gave an interpretation...From 1993 to 2015 no Chief Minister fought. There were no fights because whichever govt was formed their aim was to serve the people. There is no need to fight, if there is a need to serve. But if they want power they will fight..."
-- "Everyone is talking about state rights, but they should know that Delhi is not a state."