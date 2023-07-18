Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 from July 20 to August 11: A look at the 21 new bills that will be tabled

There are 21 new bills and seven old bills listed for the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on July 20 and will continue till August 11.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is slated to begin on July 20 and will last for 23 days, ending on August 11. Twenty eight bills in all - 21 new bills and 7 old bills - are anticipated to be listed during this session. The session will have a total of 17 sittings with both houses - the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha - remaining functional.

Key bills that the government plans to introduce include personal data protection, Ordinance on Delhi services, amendments to forest conservation law, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill and the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, among others.

Here are the key bills to be tabled in the Parliament:

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill: The objective of the bill is to establish a framework for processing digital personal data that upholds people's right to safeguard their personal information. The bill is anticipated to introduce a system of accountability through the imposition of penalties, given the rising instances of data breaches and cyber-attacks.

Ordinance on Delhi services: The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi. The Ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi virtually negates a Supreme Court verdict giving the elected government in Delhi the control over services matter. The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023: The Bill seeks to check film piracy, introduce age-based categories for censor certification. The bill aims to make the process of sanctioning of films for exhibitions more effective and in tune with the changing times by including provisions in the Act to check film piracy, introduce age-based categories of certification and remove redundant provisions in the existing Act.

Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill: The bill seeks to decriminalise minor offences by amending 183 provisions in 42 Acts with a view to promote ease of business.

Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022: The bill seeks to amend the law on Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) to bring ease of doing business, help in expanding the sector in the next 25 years. The bill seeks to amend the Act to align with certain provisions of the Constitution and address concerns with the functioning and governance of cooperative societies.

National Research Foundation (NRF) Bill, 2023: The bill seeks to establish the National Research Foundation. The government on June 28 this year gave its nod to a plan to set up National Research Foundation (NRF) as an apex body to promote, fund, and mentor scientific research in higher education institutions.

J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023: The bill seeks to change the nomenclature of "weak and under-privileged classes (social castes)" provided in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, and the Rules of 2005 to "Other Backward Classes" as recommended by the Jammu and Kashmir Socially Educationally Backward Classes Commission (SEBCC) set by the Union Territory administration. The bill seeks to give Pahari population of Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Another bill seeks to include the Valmiki community as a synonym of Chura, Bhangi, Balmiki and Mehtar in the list of Scheduled Caste (SC).

Chhattisgarh: Mahra, Mahara Sub-communities in SC list: The bill for including sub-communities Mahra and Mahara as synonyms of Mehar, Mehra and Mahar in the list of scheduled castes in Chhattisgarh, will also be brought up.

Amendment to Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act: The bill seeking to amend the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, is for introducing exploration license and to de-list some minerals from the list of atomic minerals.

Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023: The bill seeks to accommodate progressive changes in society during the last five decades, making registration process people friendly and to update other databases at the national and the state levels using database of registered births and deaths.

Other bills that are likely to be introduced in monsoon session are:

A bill seeking repeal of the SERB (Science and Engineering Research Board) Act, 2008, and another bill seeking to repeal the Indian Railway Board Act, 1905, by incorporating its provisions into the Railways Act, 1989, will also come up in the Parliament.

Another bill seeks to regulate the import, manufacture, distribution and sale of drugs, medical devices and cosmetics. There are also bills for setting up a National Dental Commission and a National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC). The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2023, is aimed at rationalising the prohibited area and other amendments.

There is one bill that is aimed at establishing the National Cooperative University.

The Postal Services Bill seeks to replace the Indian Post Office Act of 1898, which governs the functioning of post offices in the country.

Another bill is the Mediation Bill, 2021, which was introduced in Rajya Sabha in December, 2021, and the Report of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice which was laid on the table of the Lok Sabha last year.

There are also bills that have been already introduced in Lok Sabha and were sent to the joint or standing committees.

(With inputs from PTI)