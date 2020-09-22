Live now
Parliament LIVE Updates | PM Modi lauds RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh for serving tea to suspended MPs who "insulted and attacking" him
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates | Today is the ninth day of the 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on September 14, under the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Today is the ninth day of the 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on September 14, under the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The session is being held amid many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day, entry only to those having a negative COVID-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks during the session. The Rajya Sabha will convene in the morning from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening from 3 pm to 7 pm. The session will continue till October 1. For this session, the government has listed 38 new legislations for consideration and passage including 11 bills replacing ordinances. There are also 20 other bills pending in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. The issues of ongoing standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), government's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the discussion with the opposition demanding a discussion on them. Catch the latest updates here:
PM lauds Deputy Chairman's 'greatness'
Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs hold sit-in protest
Farm Bills: Rajya Sabha to reconvene after overnight protest by suspended MPs
An hour before the scheduled time to begin the session, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh brought tea for the protesting MPs on Tuesday morning
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman to observe one-day fast
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates | Bills for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha today:
> Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020
> Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020
> Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
> Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020
> National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020
> Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020
> Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020
(Source: PRS Legislative Research)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates | Bills for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today:
> Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020
> Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020
> Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020
> Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020
> Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020
> Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
(Source: PRS Legislative Research)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates | With pillows, mosquito repellents, ambulance on standby, 8 suspended MPs hold sit-in protest
The sit-in protest by eight suspended MPs at Parliament premises on Monday continued past midnight and received the support of a large number of opposition leaders. To show solidarity with their protesting colleagues, senior opposition leaders came in hordes including NC leader Faroukh Abdullah, JD(S)' Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan, Congress' Ahmed Patel and NCP's Praful Patel.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sat with the protesting parliamentarians for almost four hours, one of the suspended MPs told PTI as they sang patriotic songs, surrounded by placards hanging on strings with slogans in support of farmers. (Inputs from PTI)
