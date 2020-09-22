Parliament LIVE Updates | PM Modi lauds RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh for serving tea to suspended MPs who "insulted and attacking" him

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates | With pillows, mosquito repellents, ambulance on standby, 8 suspended MPs hold sit-in protest

The sit-in protest by eight suspended MPs at Parliament premises on Monday continued past midnight and received the support of a large number of opposition leaders. To show solidarity with their protesting colleagues, senior opposition leaders came in hordes including NC leader Faroukh Abdullah, JD(S)' Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan, Congress' Ahmed Patel and NCP's Praful Patel.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sat with the protesting parliamentarians for almost four hours, one of the suspended MPs told PTI as they sang patriotic songs, surrounded by placards hanging on strings with slogans in support of farmers. (Inputs from PTI)