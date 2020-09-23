Live now
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates : Rajya Sabha session begins, Amit Shah likely to move the Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill, 2020
Today is the tenth day of the 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on September 14, under the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The session is being held amid many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day, entry only to those having a negative COVID-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks during the session. The Rajya Sabha will convene in the morning from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening from 6 pm. The session will continue till October 1. For this session, the government has listed 38 new legislations for consideration and passage including 11 bills replacing ordinances. There are also 20 other bills pending in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. The issues of ongoing standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), government's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the discussion with the opposition demanding a discussion on them.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live : Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to move the Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha, according to the supplementary list of business in the Upper House today.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live : Opposition parties have called a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Parliament later today. Opposition is boycotting Rajya Sabha proceedings (ANI)
Parliament Monsoon Session Live : Rajya Sabha discussing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020. The Bill has been already passed in Lok Sabha amid protest by the Opposition.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live : Leaders from the Opposition parties likely to gather near the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex to oppose the farm bills, the labour codes and other polices of Narendra Modi government.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live : Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh breaks his one-day fast against the unruly behavior of Opposition MPs with him during the discussions on farm bills on September 20
Parliament session set to begin a day after Opposition boycott
The government is also expected to present at least 29 CAG reports before the parliament today. The reports include a defence offset report that was expected to carry a review of the Rafale offset…
Parliament Monsoon Session Live : Rajya Sabha session begins