Parliament LIVE: Quota Bill likely to be taken up in Lok Sabha today

Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day. Here are the key highlights from today's session:

#Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government on the Rafale deal.

#Gandhi accused Modi of concealing information and corruption

#Rahul Gandhi appealed to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to play the alleged audio tape which claims the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar accepting that he has 'all the information on the Rafale deal in his bedroom'.

#The Speaker denied Gandhi's request, saying he has to first get the tape authenticated and then present a transcript in Parliament.

#Rahul Gandhi withdrew his request to present the tape.

#Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley lambasted Rahul Gandhi for "fabricating and manufacturing information", saying this is the Congress' strategy for covering up the National Herald Case, the Bofors Case, and the AgustaWestland probe.

#Members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also castigated the ruling BJP government over the Rafale issue.

#The Opposition demanded setting up a Joint Parliamentary Committee(JPC) to probe the matter while the BJP said that the demand is unnecessary since the Supreme Court has already adjudicated over the matter.

#Meanwhile, several MPs flew paper planes in the House while the Parliament was in session.

#26 MPs of the AIADMK were suspended for disrupting the House.