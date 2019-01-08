Parliament LIVE: Quota Bill likely to be taken up in Lok Sabha today

Live now
Jan 08, 2019 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day. Here are the key highlights from today's session:
Jaitley on Congress' JPC demand
Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress' charge in Rafale debate
Lok Sabha set to debate Rafale deal
Rajya Sabha to take up Triple Talaq Bill
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
The Lok Sabha has convened.
The Quota Bill is likely to be tabled by noon and debated by 2.00 pm today in the Lok Sabha, News18 has reported.
At least 2/3 majority needed in Lok Sabha to pass the bill
The Constitution, which has no mention of "economically weaker" people, will require an amendment to provide quota for them and at least two-thirds of the members in both the Houses will need to support the bill for it become a law. While the ruling NDA has required numbers in Lok Sabha, it will need support from the opposition benches in Rajya Sabha.
With less than 30 minutes to go for the Lok Sabha to convene for the last time in the Winter Session, the revised list of business so far does not list the amendment bill that the government wants to table for granting 10 percent reservation for economically backward sections of the upper castes in government jobs and education.
JUST IN: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s Mayawati has said that the party welcomes reservation for economically weaker sections of upper castes.
Today is the last working day for the Lok Sabha. Rajya Sabha’s working days were extended by one day, yesterday.
Welcome to the Parliament LIVE blog. This blog tracks the latest developments from both Houses of Parliament.
#Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government on the Rafale deal.
#Gandhi accused Modi of concealing information and corruption
#Rahul Gandhi appealed to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to play the alleged audio tape which claims the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar accepting that he has 'all the information on the Rafale deal in his bedroom'.
#The Speaker denied Gandhi's request, saying he has to first get the tape authenticated and then present a transcript in Parliament.
#Rahul Gandhi withdrew his request to present the tape.
#Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley lambasted Rahul Gandhi for "fabricating and manufacturing information", saying this is the Congress' strategy for covering up the National Herald Case, the Bofors Case, and the AgustaWestland probe.
#Members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also castigated the ruling BJP government over the Rafale issue.
#The Opposition demanded setting up a Joint Parliamentary Committee(JPC) to probe the matter while the BJP said that the demand is unnecessary since the Supreme Court has already adjudicated over the matter.
#Meanwhile, several MPs flew paper planes in the House while the Parliament was in session.
#26 MPs of the AIADMK were suspended for disrupting the House.
26 MPs of AIADMK have been suspended for five days for disrupting the House by throwing paper planes, CNN-News18 has reported.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP)’s Jayadev Galla is now speaking.
“Why are we afraid of JPC? If they are wrong, let’s prove it. We are good, right? So, why are we scared of them?” Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has told all ally BJP in the Lok Sabha.
Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai South constituency, Arvind Sawant, is now speaking. Sawant has questioned the government over delay in delivery and commissioning of Rafale aircraft. He has also questioned the government over the issue of Sovereign Guarantee.
Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo of the Biju Janata Dal is now speaking. Deo claims that Qatar procured the aircraft at a cheaper rate.
Full story | Rahul Gandhi repeating falsehood on Rafale issue: Arun Jaitley
Responding to the opposition leader's allegations during a discussion on Rafel issue in Lok Sabha, he said Gandhi has a "natural dislike for truth" and had earlier manufactured his conversation with the French president, which was denied by the French government.
Arun Jaitley has concluded his address. Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy is now speaking in the Lok Sabha.
Responding to Congress’ demand for a JPC on the Rafale deal issue, Jaitley has asked, “Why is a JPC required?”
“The SC has given us an all clear. This is not a policy matter. It is an investigation on whether the deal was clean and they have given us a favourable verdict,” Jaitley said.
It was UPA that made sure that HAL did not get the Rafale contract. They cited increased man hours -- 2.7 times more than those required by Dassault -- for production, as the reason: Jaitley has said during the Rafale deal debate
The Supreme Court (SC) has made it clear that they are satisfied with the procedure followed in the procurement of Rafale by the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). Our deal is cheaper than UPA (United Progressive Alliance)'s Rs 1,600-crore figure is not just for the aircraft, but also for the weaponry on board: Arun Jaitley in Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha has convened again. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley continues the debate.
Lok Sabha will convene again, shortly. The House was adjourned just before 3.00 pm due to ruckus.
Rahul Gandhi attacks govt on Rafale deal, cites audio tape | Read the full report here
Initiating a discussion on the Rafale issue, Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he "does not have guts" to come to Parliament to confront questions on the issue and "hides" in his room.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day. It will convene again at 11.00 am tomorrow.
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 3.30 pm amid ruckus.
Jaitley has hit out at Rahul Gandhi over the Bofors, National Herald and AgustaWestland VVIP chopper cases and Gandhi family’s alleged involvement in them.
“When Rahul was young, was he playing in the lap of 'Q'? It’s a name that has featured frequently in corrupt deals. Why were letters dated from 2008 referring to Mrs Gandhi, ‘R’ and Italian lady written? This is because the only language they understand is money. What is the National Herald case? It’s a case where members of Gandhi family are out on bail,” Jaitley said.
“It is sad that today Congress is being headed by an individual who does not have the basic understanding of what a combat aircraft is,” Jaitley has said in Lok Sabha reacting to Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s address.
“He (Rahul Gandhi) manufactured a conversation between him and the former French President. Today, he repeated the same. Today, he tried to produce a tape but was too scared to authenticate it,” Jaitley has said.
We are all utterly disappointed because whatever Rahul Gandhi has said is false as per the Supreme Court order. When the SC gives a verdict, it is considered as the last word: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Lok Sabha.