Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha passes reservation Bill

Jan 08, 2019 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Govt tables quota bill in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day. Here are the key highlights from today's session:
Winter Session of Lok Sabha adjourned sine die
Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die after passing the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty- Fourth Amendment) Bill.
Apart from the family income of the beneficiaries being under Rs 8 lakh per annum, the family should have landholding of less than five acres to avail for this quota.
The Lok Sabha has passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty- Fourth Amendment) Bill to ensure 10 percent reservation for economically weaker section of the society from General Category. It now needs to pass the Rajya Sabha scrutiny tomorrow, where the government does not have majority.
The Lok Sabha has passed quota Bill, as amended, with 323 'Yes' and three 'Nos'.
Clause 2 and 3 stand part of the Bill.
Lok Sabha has passed quota Bill.
The motion is carried by majority of the total member of the house... the house will now take up Clause by clause consideration: Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
Lok Sabha to vote on the quota Bill shortly.
Sole AIADMK representative Thambi Durai has walked out of the Lok Sabha.
36 crore people have been benefited by PM Modi's policies: Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot.
Lakhs and crores of poor from the general category, from every religion, will get the benefit of this. In all, this is beneficial for all: Thawar Chand Gehlot.
I just have one thing to say, yes we brought the Bill in late, but at least we brought this Bill to the House with good intention: Thawar Chand Gehlot says while responding to the questions on the timing of the Bill.
If anybody goes to Supreme Court, we are sure that the Court will agree to the Bill: Thawar Chand Gehlot.
Minister of Social Justice Thawar Chand Gehlot responds to queries raised by the Opposition.
Thawar Chand Gehlot says that this is a historic day, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken historic decisions across his tenure.
Shashi Tharoor asks whether any Bill can be brought to the House without explanation and whether the Speaker might give an explanation as to why the Bill was brought in and an exception was made.
The Sikkim Democratic Front supports the Bill, says Prem Raj Das, the party's MP.
What will happen to the Maratha reservation? asks Asaduddin Owaisi while opposing the Bill.
This Bill is against the spirit of the Constitution, says Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM while opposing the Bill.
This is a historic decision... I always used to say that while SC/ST OBC have got reservation, poor in the general category hasn't... Congress has now realised that creating chapos in the House is not in its advantage: Ramdas Athawale of Republican Party of India (RPI)
The bill seeks to amend the Constitution to provide 10 percent reservation in jobs and educational institutions to economically backward sections in the general category.
Where are the jobs? There are no government jobs... will the government think of bringing in reservation in private enterprises? Anupriya Patel asks during debate on quota Bill in Lok Sabha. The discussion still continues.
"All's well that ends well," says Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal while responding to those who questioned the timing of the Bill. The party is an NDA ally in Uttar Pradesh.
Congratulating Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for taking this "legitimate decision", Shah said it shows the government's efforts towards making people from all sections economically self-reliant.
Those who are from government schools should get reservation first and then students from private schools: Upendra Kushwaha, former Minister of State said.
I am worried about the solution to unemployment. Our youth's energy is wasted in wrong things: Upendra Kushwaha of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) says during debate in Parliament.
This is an electoral stunt. We also want the weaker section, which is economically poor, to come up in life. But if BJP was sympathetic to the poor, they would have brought in this Bill earlier... This is Bharatiya Jumla Party: Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann says in Parliament during debate on 10 percent quota for EWS.
Jayprakash Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) demands a caste census, says that those castes which have not yet been provided with reservation should be granted so. "This is an electoral betrayal," Yadav said.
Samajwadi Party welcomes the Bill. Party MP Dharmendra Yadav says that those who have been questioning reservation for years had to relent to it.