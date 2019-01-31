Parliament LIVE: Happy that benefits of govt’s schemes are reaching the poor, says President Kovind

Live now
Jan 31, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
President evokes Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and Basavanna
Last President's address for the 16th Lok Sabha
President Kovind to address joint sitting of Parliament
My government is trying to bring about an end to the practice of triple talaq. It has also taken the historic step to provide reservation to the economically weaker and poor: President Kovind
In the last four years, more than 1 crore 30 lakh houses have been built under the government's rural housing scheme: President Kovind
“Electricity has reached almost every village. Now, India is quickly moving towards a situation where every household will have electricity,” President Kovind has said.
My government is working towards eradication of malnutrition in women and children. Mission Poshan has been rolled out for food and the Indradhanush scheme is almost close to achieving target of vaccinating children: President Kovind
Government is opining new health and wellness centres. All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are being opened in various locations: President Kovind
President Kovind has highlighted and lauded the progress made by the Centre in areas of sanitation and healthcare. He has also highlighted Centre’s providing gas connections and rolling out of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
President Kovind evokes Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and Basavanna.
In the last four and a half years, my government has worked towards social and economic development of the society: President Kovind
This year, our country is also celebrating 70 years of becoming a Republic. I am happy that we are progressing ahead with the ideals set by Dr. BR Ambedkar: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind has begun his address to the joint sitting to the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. This is President Kovind's last such address to the 16th Lok Sabha. The tenure of the current Lower House of Parliament is set to end soon.
President Kovind will begin his address following the playing of the national anthem.
President Kovind has arrived at Parliament. He has been received by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
President Ram Nath Kovind’s convoy has left the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The address will commence at 11.00 am.
The legislative business of the Budget Session will begin tomorrow with the presentation of the Interim Budget.
According to reports, the President’s address is likely to list of achievements of the Centre in its tenure so far.
We are ready to have discussion on every issue: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the press ahead of the President's address. He has urged all Members of Parliament (MPs) to cooperate and help run Parliament smoothly.
The address is expected to begin at 11.00 am -- the time at which Parliament convenes every day while in session.
While it is a tradition for the President to address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the beginning of the first session every year, this speech assumes significance as it is the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha.
President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi shortly.
The speech will officially commence the Budget Session of Parliament. However, the legislative business in both Houses will begin tomorrow.