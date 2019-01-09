App
Jan 09, 2019 07:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parliament LIVE: Congress, SP reaffirm support for Quota Bill, question govt’s timing

Live updates of the Winter Session of Parliament. Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die yesterday after passing the quota bill

highlights

  • Jan 09, 07:56 PM (IST)

    There's a difference between 5 hectares of land in Odisha and Haryana: Praful Patel.

  • Jan 09, 07:52 PM (IST)

    In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar and others had fought to change the name of Marathwada University to Babasaheb Ambedkar University... I am saying this because many people have fought for years for social equality throughout years: Praful Patel of NCP during discussion on The Constitution (124rd Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha. 

  • Jan 09, 07:49 PM (IST)

    We have heard that a lot of 'jumlas' are going to be introduced in the next two months: Praful Patel of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) says. 

  • Jan 09, 07:43 PM (IST)

    We demand that minorities be given separate reservation: Satish Chandra Mishra of BSP. "This is fraud on the poor of the upper caste," Chandra says. 

  • Jan 09, 07:41 PM (IST)

    "Your sixer is not going to go beyond boundary... you will be caught out," says BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, tasking a jibe at Prasad's earlier statement when he said that the government has hit a winning six while responding to the timing of the Bill. 

  • Jan 09, 07:38 PM (IST)

    Where is the Reservation and Promotion Bill? Why isn't it being passed? Have you even tried passing it? BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra asks Ram Vilas Paswan. 

  • Jan 09, 07:36 PM (IST)

    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supports the Bill. BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra says that the party supremo Mayawati has, in Parliament, demanded that problems of the poor in general category be looked into. 

  • Jan 09, 07:10 PM (IST)

    Naresh Gujral of SAD comes down on the government, says that the government needs to take more pragmatic steps "to incentivise" the industry for creation of more jobs. "Just this reservation is not going to satisfy our youth," says Gujral. 

  • Jan 09, 07:08 PM (IST)

    Naresh Gujral of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) speaks during debate on The Constitution (124rd Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha. 

  • Jan 09, 06:57 PM (IST)
  • Jan 09, 06:52 PM (IST)

    You sent Hardik Patel to jail even when he was demanding what you are proposing today... he was put in jail for sedition: Kapil Sibal 

  • Jan 09, 06:48 PM (IST)

    How can you determine which family has what income when only a small number pay income tax? asks Kapil Sibal, adding that this would lead to fake certification and questioning implementation plan of the reservation. 

  • Jan 09, 06:42 PM (IST)

    I have never mentioned toilet during a debate on reservation: Kapil Sibal while taking a jibe at Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who spoke about Narendra Modi government's policies guaranteeing toilets to the poor. 

  • Jan 09, 06:30 PM (IST)

    We think that if we pass this will it benefit us and if don't, if we don't it would it harm us? Is this the way that we are going to pass a Constitutional Amendment? 

  • Jan 09, 06:25 PM (IST)

    When PSU and banks go digital, lakhs of jobs are lost: Kapil Sibal of Congress says. 

  • Jan 09, 06:22 PM (IST)

    There are three hurdles to this Bill: Complete non-application of mind by the government, Constitutionality of the Bill and the implementation. 

  • Jan 09, 06:20 PM (IST)

    Though I stand to support the Bill... I am saddened by the way it has been brought about: Kapil Sibal of Congress. 

  • Jan 09, 06:20 PM (IST)

    Kapil Sibal of Congress has now risen to speak during the debate on The Constitution (124rd Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha. 

  • Jan 09, 06:19 PM (IST)

    Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks about the achievements of the Modi government on women empowerment and employment, guaranteed through various schemes of the government. The Law Minister says that the Modi government has the courage to bring the Bill. 

  • Jan 09, 06:11 PM (IST)

    We are creating an enabling atmosphere through this Bill, says Ravi Shankar Prasad while saying that the Bill should be supported wholeheartedly without ifs and buts. 

  • Jan 09, 06:10 PM (IST)

    It needs to be understood that this Bill can also be applied to states apart from the Center: Ravi Shankar Prasad. 

  • Jan 09, 06:07 PM (IST)

    Brahmins and Rajputs are also laborers, isn't that the truth? It is the truth that upper castes are also poor: Ravi Shankar Prasad. 

  • Jan 09, 06:05 PM (IST)

    Isn't it true that our party has honestly pushed for candidates from backward castes and classes as Chief Ministers? asks Ravi Shankar Prasad while questioning Congress on its unwillingness to implement reservation properly. 

  • Jan 09, 06:03 PM (IST)

    The 50 percent limit is not in the Constitution, it is in the Supreme Court judgment... the judgment states that the 50 percent ceiling is only for SC/ST and OBC reservation categories: Ravi Shankar Prasad 

  • Jan 09, 05:59 PM (IST)

    Ravi Shankar Prasad responding to questions and criticisms raised by the Opposition as the discussion on The Constitution (124rd Amendment) Bill continues in Rajya Sabha. 

  • Jan 09, 05:57 PM (IST)

    The country has given us the right to make and change laws in both the Houses... the only restriction is that basic structure cannot be amended: Ravi Shankar Prasad. 

  • Jan 09, 05:55 PM (IST)

    One thing that has come to my notice is that everybody, except Mrs. Kanimozhi, has approved the Bill: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Law Minister. 

  • Jan 09, 05:48 PM (IST)

    DMK asks whether any study or research has gone into coming to 10 percent number. DMK's Kanimozhi says that economics cannot be a criterion for reservation. 

  • Jan 09, 05:16 PM (IST)

    Manoj Kumar Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) says that the government is meddling with the Constitution. 'We object both the intention as well as the policy of the Bill," says Jha. 

  • Jan 09, 04:51 PM (IST)

    TDP says that introducing the Bill is "really good" and supports it, but questions the timing of the introduction. YS Chowdhary of the TDP says that bringing the Bill in a "hurried manner" is not good. 

