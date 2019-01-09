Parliament LIVE: Congress, SP reaffirm support for Quota Bill, question govt’s timing

Live now
Jan 09, 2019 07:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Congress reiterates support for quota bill
Rajnath Singh to address RS over Citizenship Amendment Bill
Govt tables quota bill in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day. Here are the key highlights from today's session:
Jaitley on Congress' JPC demand
Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress' charge in Rafale debate
Lok Sabha set to debate Rafale deal
Rajya Sabha to take up Triple Talaq Bill
There's a difference between 5 hectares of land in Odisha and Haryana: Praful Patel.
In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar and others had fought to change the name of Marathwada University to Babasaheb Ambedkar University... I am saying this because many people have fought for years for social equality throughout years: Praful Patel of NCP during discussion on The Constitution (124rd Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha.
We have heard that a lot of 'jumlas' are going to be introduced in the next two months: Praful Patel of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) says.
We demand that minorities be given separate reservation: Satish Chandra Mishra of BSP. "This is fraud on the poor of the upper caste," Chandra says.
"Your sixer is not going to go beyond boundary... you will be caught out," says BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, tasking a jibe at Prasad's earlier statement when he said that the government has hit a winning six while responding to the timing of the Bill.
Where is the Reservation and Promotion Bill? Why isn't it being passed? Have you even tried passing it? BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra asks Ram Vilas Paswan.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supports the Bill. BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra says that the party supremo Mayawati has, in Parliament, demanded that problems of the poor in general category be looked into.
Naresh Gujral of SAD comes down on the government, says that the government needs to take more pragmatic steps "to incentivise" the industry for creation of more jobs. "Just this reservation is not going to satisfy our youth," says Gujral.
Naresh Gujral of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) speaks during debate on The Constitution (124rd Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha.
You sent Hardik Patel to jail even when he was demanding what you are proposing today... he was put in jail for sedition: Kapil Sibal
How can you determine which family has what income when only a small number pay income tax? asks Kapil Sibal, adding that this would lead to fake certification and questioning implementation plan of the reservation.
I have never mentioned toilet during a debate on reservation: Kapil Sibal while taking a jibe at Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who spoke about Narendra Modi government's policies guaranteeing toilets to the poor.
We think that if we pass this will it benefit us and if don't, if we don't it would it harm us? Is this the way that we are going to pass a Constitutional Amendment?
When PSU and banks go digital, lakhs of jobs are lost: Kapil Sibal of Congress says.
There are three hurdles to this Bill: Complete non-application of mind by the government, Constitutionality of the Bill and the implementation.
Though I stand to support the Bill... I am saddened by the way it has been brought about: Kapil Sibal of Congress.
Kapil Sibal of Congress has now risen to speak during the debate on The Constitution (124rd Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha.
Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks about the achievements of the Modi government on women empowerment and employment, guaranteed through various schemes of the government. The Law Minister says that the Modi government has the courage to bring the Bill.
We are creating an enabling atmosphere through this Bill, says Ravi Shankar Prasad while saying that the Bill should be supported wholeheartedly without ifs and buts.
It needs to be understood that this Bill can also be applied to states apart from the Center: Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Brahmins and Rajputs are also laborers, isn't that the truth? It is the truth that upper castes are also poor: Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Isn't it true that our party has honestly pushed for candidates from backward castes and classes as Chief Ministers? asks Ravi Shankar Prasad while questioning Congress on its unwillingness to implement reservation properly.
The 50 percent limit is not in the Constitution, it is in the Supreme Court judgment... the judgment states that the 50 percent ceiling is only for SC/ST and OBC reservation categories: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad responding to questions and criticisms raised by the Opposition as the discussion on The Constitution (124rd Amendment) Bill continues in Rajya Sabha.
The country has given us the right to make and change laws in both the Houses... the only restriction is that basic structure cannot be amended: Ravi Shankar Prasad.
One thing that has come to my notice is that everybody, except Mrs. Kanimozhi, has approved the Bill: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Law Minister.
DMK asks whether any study or research has gone into coming to 10 percent number. DMK's Kanimozhi says that economics cannot be a criterion for reservation.
Manoj Kumar Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) says that the government is meddling with the Constitution. 'We object both the intention as well as the policy of the Bill," says Jha.
TDP says that introducing the Bill is "really good" and supports it, but questions the timing of the introduction. YS Chowdhary of the TDP says that bringing the Bill in a "hurried manner" is not good.