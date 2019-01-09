Parliament LIVE: After Lok Sabha nod, Quota Bill heads to Rajya Sabha

Live now
highlights
Govt tables quota bill in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day. Here are the key highlights from today's session:
Jaitley on Congress' JPC demand
Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress' charge in Rafale debate
Lok Sabha set to debate Rafale deal
Rajya Sabha to take up Triple Talaq Bill
There is ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. Opposition parties have questioned the government's move to extend the session by one day.
The Rajya Sabha has convened.
The Rajya Sabha will convene shortly.
Reports suggest that the government wants the bill to be taken up at 12.00 pm instead of the usual Question Hour.
Rajya Sabha will convene at 11.00 am.
Besides the quota bill, the Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the triple talaq bill. The House was adjourned early yesterday after protest by opposition members over CBI's investigation of Samajwadi Party leaders in the illegal mining case.
Like the Lok Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament was also expected to end the Winter Session yesterday. However, it was extended by one to help consider and pass the quota bill. While the quota bill has not been listed in the list of business for the day so far, it is expected to be list for later in the day.
Good morning! The quota bill, passed by the Lok Sabha yesterday, is expected to face the Rajya Sabha test today.
Winter Session of Lok Sabha adjourned sine die
Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die after passing the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty- Fourth Amendment) Bill.
All you need to know about 10% quota for economically backward upper castes
Apart from the family income of the beneficiaries being under Rs 8 lakh per annum, the family should have landholding of less than five acres to avail for this quota.
The Lok Sabha has passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty- Fourth Amendment) Bill to ensure 10 percent reservation for economically weaker section of the society from General Category. It now needs to pass the Rajya Sabha scrutiny tomorrow, where the government does not have majority.
The Lok Sabha has passed quota Bill, as amended, with 323 'Yes' and three 'Nos'.
Clause 2 and 3 stand part of the Bill.
Lok Sabha has passed quota Bill.
The motion is carried by majority of the total member of the house... the house will now take up Clause by clause consideration: Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
Lok Sabha to vote on the quota Bill shortly.
Sole AIADMK representative Thambi Durai has walked out of the Lok Sabha.
36 crore people have been benefited by PM Modi's policies: Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot.
Lakhs and crores of poor from the general category, from every religion, will get the benefit of this. In all, this is beneficial for all: Thawar Chand Gehlot.
I just have one thing to say, yes we brought the Bill in late, but at least we brought this Bill to the House with good intention: Thawar Chand Gehlot says while responding to the questions on the timing of the Bill.
If anybody goes to Supreme Court, we are sure that the Court will agree to the Bill: Thawar Chand Gehlot.
Minister of Social Justice Thawar Chand Gehlot responds to queries raised by the Opposition.
Thawar Chand Gehlot says that this is a historic day, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken historic decisions across his tenure.
Shashi Tharoor asks whether any Bill can be brought to the House without explanation and whether the Speaker might give an explanation as to why the Bill was brought in and an exception was made.
The Sikkim Democratic Front supports the Bill, says Prem Raj Das, the party's MP.
What will happen to the Maratha reservation? asks Asaduddin Owaisi while opposing the Bill.
This Bill is against the spirit of the Constitution, says Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM while opposing the Bill.
This is a historic decision... I always used to say that while SC/ST OBC have got reservation, poor in the general category hasn't... Congress has now realised that creating chapos in the House is not in its advantage: Ramdas Athawale of Republican Party of India (RPI)
Quota bill unconstitutional, political weapon, say legal experts
The bill seeks to amend the Constitution to provide 10 percent reservation in jobs and educational institutions to economically backward sections in the general category.