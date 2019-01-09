App
Jan 09, 2019 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parliament LIVE: After Lok Sabha nod, Quota Bill heads to Rajya Sabha

Live updates of the Winter Session of Parliament. Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die yesterday after passing the quota bill

highlights

  • Jan 09, 11:07 AM (IST)

    There is ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. Opposition parties have questioned the government's move to extend the session by one day.

  • Jan 09, 11:04 AM (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha has convened.

  • Jan 09, 10:49 AM (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha will convene shortly.

  • Jan 09, 10:48 AM (IST)

    Reports suggest that the government wants the bill to be taken up at 12.00 pm instead of the usual Question Hour.

  • Jan 09, 09:11 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha will convene at 11.00 am.

  • Jan 09, 08:37 AM (IST)

    Besides the quota bill, the Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the triple talaq bill. The House was adjourned early yesterday after protest by opposition members over CBI's investigation of Samajwadi Party leaders in the illegal mining case.

  • Jan 09, 08:35 AM (IST)

    Like the Lok Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament was also expected to end the Winter Session yesterday. However, it was extended by one to help consider and pass the quota bill. While the quota bill has not been listed in the list of business for the day so far, it is expected to be list for later in the day.

  • Jan 09, 08:33 AM (IST)

    Good morning! The quota bill, passed by the Lok Sabha yesterday, is expected to face the Rajya Sabha test today.

  • Jan 08, 10:11 PM (IST)

    Winter Session of Lok Sabha adjourned sine die  
    Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die after passing the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty- Fourth Amendment) Bill. 

  • Jan 08, 10:04 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty- Fourth Amendment) Bill to ensure 10 percent reservation for economically weaker section of the society from General Category. It now needs to pass the Rajya Sabha scrutiny tomorrow, where the government does not have majority. 

  • Jan 08, 09:57 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has passed quota Bill, as amended, with 323 'Yes' and three 'Nos'. 

  • Jan 08, 09:56 PM (IST)

    Clause 2 and 3 stand part of the Bill. 

  • Jan 08, 09:54 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has passed quota Bill. 

  • Jan 08, 09:54 PM (IST)

    The motion is carried by majority of the total member of the house... the house will now take up Clause by clause consideration: Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. 

  • Jan 08, 09:50 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha to vote on the quota Bill shortly. 

  • Jan 08, 09:48 PM (IST)

    Sole AIADMK representative Thambi Durai has walked out of the Lok Sabha. 

  • Jan 08, 09:43 PM (IST)

    36 crore people have been benefited by PM Modi's policies: Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot. 

  • Jan 08, 09:40 PM (IST)

    Lakhs and crores of poor from the general category, from every religion, will get the benefit of this. In all, this is beneficial for all: Thawar Chand Gehlot. 

  • Jan 08, 09:35 PM (IST)

    I just have one thing to say, yes we brought the Bill in late, but at least we brought this Bill to the House with good intention: Thawar Chand Gehlot says while responding to the questions on the timing of the Bill. 

  • Jan 08, 09:32 PM (IST)

    If anybody goes to Supreme Court, we are sure that the Court will agree to the Bill: Thawar Chand Gehlot. 

  • Jan 08, 09:29 PM (IST)

    Minister of Social Justice Thawar Chand Gehlot responds to queries raised by the Opposition. 

  • Jan 08, 09:29 PM (IST)

    Thawar Chand Gehlot says that this is a historic day, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken historic decisions across his tenure. 

  • Jan 08, 09:26 PM (IST)
  • Jan 08, 09:23 PM (IST)

    Shashi Tharoor asks whether any Bill can be brought to the House without explanation and whether the Speaker might give an explanation as to why the Bill was brought in and an exception was made. 

  • Jan 08, 09:07 PM (IST)

    The Sikkim Democratic Front supports the Bill, says Prem Raj Das, the party's MP. 

  • Jan 08, 09:04 PM (IST)

    What will happen to the Maratha reservation? asks Asaduddin Owaisi while opposing the Bill. 

  • Jan 08, 09:03 PM (IST)

    This Bill is against the spirit of the Constitution, says Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM while opposing the Bill. 

  • Jan 08, 09:01 PM (IST)

    This is a historic decision... I always used to say that while SC/ST OBC have got reservation, poor in the general category hasn't... Congress has now realised that creating chapos in the House is not in its advantage: Ramdas Athawale of Republican Party of India (RPI) 

