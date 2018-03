15:36 The Deputy Chairman adjourns Rajya Sabha proceedings till 11 am on March 7.

15:33 The Rajya Sabha proceedings has started but the members are continuing to disrupt the proceedings.

15:29 Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha is likely to resume shortly.

15:25 Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 3:30 pm after opposition uproar over several issues.

In the second part of Parliament's Budget Session, the Congress and other opposition parties staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over PNB scam. Today, the proceeding in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was disrupted as the opposition parties sought answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and other banking scams took place under his watch and how the government failed to stop them.