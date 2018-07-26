Parliament declares holiday tomorrow

Parliament will not be in session tomorrow on account of Guru Poornima.

The holiday was declared in the Rajya Sabha by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and in the Lok Sabha, by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

The two Houses would now assemble on Monday.

"Taking the sense of the House", the Speaker said that the Lok Sabha would not have its session on Friday in view of Guru Poornima.

Similarly, in the Rajya Sabha, the Chairman made the announcement for the holiday saying "we have just got a message from Lok Sabha that it would not be in session on Friday on account of Guru Poornima."