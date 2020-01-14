Parliament canteen looks to switch caterer, may soon serve only vegetarian food

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) may soon be asked to stop catering for the Parliament canteen.

As concerns regarding the quality of food served by the Indian Railways (IR) subsidiary have continued to grow, their replacement seems imminent.

Private players such as Bikanerwala or Haldiram look set to dethrone the IRCTC, The Times of India reported. This also means that the food options available to Parliamentarians in the future may be strictly vegetarian.

Concerned authorities have kept the IRCTC in their radar for months now as complaints about the ever-degrading quality of the food served to parliamentarians rose. The subsidies offered had also become rather frequent.

This triggered the demand for new caterers. The list has been narrowed down to the above mentioned private companies and government-owned India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC).

However, as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is reportedly set to choose between either Haldiram or Bikanerwala; ITDC will not be considered. The Speaker will give the final verdict as there is no dedicated parliamentary food panel.

The food menu at Parliament was widely discussed just a few months back after the remarkably cheap rates were revised following consent from members.

Some of the most popular dishes available at the Parliament canteen currently include Biriyani, chicken cutlet and fish and chips among others. These would no longer be available if the fully vegetarian caterers are brought on-board.