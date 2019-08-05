Parliament building of largest democracy should be most magnificent: LS Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include the expansion and modernisation of Parliament building in his resolution for the 'New India', on the completion of the 75th year of India's freedom in 2022.

Presiding over the proceedings of the House, Birla said it is the aspiration of all of us that Parliament building of the largest republic and the largest democracy of the world should be the most magnificent and attractive.

Stating that all political decisions were taken in this most hallowed temple of the Indian republic, Birla said the Parliament building has completed 92 glorious years of its existence.