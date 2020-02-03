App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parliament Budget session | Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha as BJP’s Parvesh Verma speaks

Some opposition members had earlier in the day started raising slogans during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha against CAA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) walked out of the Lok Sabha on February 3 after creating ruckus over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the House.

This happened as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma was speaking during a motion of thanks discussion on the President's address.

"Say no to CAA", "save our democracy" and "save our Constitution" were some of the slogans raised by them.

Speaker Om Birla said the House was taking up important issue of skill development of the youth, hence members should participate in it and go back to their seats.

The Indian National Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), Left parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), among others, had reportedly already submitted adjournment notices in the Rajya Sabha, demanding immediate discussion on CAA, NPR and NRC.

The Congress and some other opposition parties were to submit adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha too, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Both Houses were to initiate the discussion on the 'motion of thanks' to the President's address starting January 3.

The Budget session of Parliament started on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The Union Budget 2020-21 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 01:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #Parliament

