Parli Election Result 2019 LIVE: NCP candidate Dhananjay Panditrao Munde wins 30,701 votes

Parli is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra under Beed district. This seat is reserved for General category.

NCP candidate Dhananjay Panditrao Munde beats Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde by 30,701 votes.

Voter turnout was 71.25% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.77% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Munde Pankaja Gopinathrao won this seat by a margin of 25895 votes, which was 13.24% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 195544 votes.