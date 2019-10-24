Parli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Parli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Parli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Parli constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Parli is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra under Beed district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Parli Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 71.25% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.77% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Munde Pankaja Gopinathrao won this seat by a margin of 25895 votes, which was 13.24% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 195544 votes.Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 36062 votes. BJP polled 167178 votes, 57.56% of the total votes polled.
