App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parking restrictions at metro stations for I-Day security: DMRC

However, there would be no restrictions on entry and exit at any of the metro stations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As a part of the security measures in view of Independence Day celebrations, parking facilities at the metro stations in the national capital will not be available from August 14 till 2 pm on August 15, officials said.

However, there would be no restrictions on entry and exit at any of the metro stations, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

"Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi metro stations from 6 am on Tuesday i.e August 14 till 2 pm on Wednesday i.e, August 15 as a part of the security measures undertaken on the occasion of Independence Day," he said.

The DMRC has instructed all the parking contractors to use the opportunity for cleaning the parking lots thoroughly in the spirit of "Swachh Bharat".

It will also depute its officials to inspect the parking lots for strict compliance with its instruction, the official said.

The Delhi metro, through its various corridors, connects some of the remotest parts of the city to central Delhi and also links the national capital seamlessly to the neighbouring areas. It is a 296-km network with 214 stations.
First Published on Aug 12, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Delhi #India

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.