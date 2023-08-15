English
    'Parivarjan' to 'Azadi': Words that echoed the most in PM Modi's I-Day Speech

    A world cloud of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 90 minutes long Independence Day speech, which touched on issues ranging from Manipur to corruption.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 15, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST
    PM Modi donned a Bandhani print turban from the poll-bound Rajasthan as he delivered his 90-minutes long speech

    In his 10th Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the ramparts of Red Fort, spoke about a gamut of issues ranging from the violence in Manipur to the scourge of corruption.

    PM Modi donned a Bandhani print turban from the poll-bound Rajasthan as he delivered his 90-minute speech, which touched on topics such as women-led development and issues such as nepotism, corruption and appeasement.

    “The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort,” he said, predicting a victory for the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

    ‘Parivarjan’ (family members), ‘samarth’ (capability), ‘azadi’ (freedom), ‘sankalp’ (determination), and ‘women’ were some of the most used words in the speech.

    Here’s a word cloud visualising PM Modi’s address to the nation:

    Modi Speech

    first published: Aug 15, 2023 02:13 pm

