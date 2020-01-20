Live now
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE | Inspire children to do things that bring out inner potential: PM Modi tells parents
Live updates of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' annual event where PM Modi was interacting with students as they prepare for the upcoming board exams
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was interacting with students at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ annual event.The prime minister urged students to have a ‘technology-free hour’ and parents to let children pursue extra-curricular activities that they like.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his interaction with students as part of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ event.
I would urge students to be confident about their own preparation (during examinations). Do not enter the exam hall with any sort of pressure. Do not worry about what the others are doing. Have faith in yourself and focus on what you have prepared: PM Modi
The way ahead lies in pursuing, not pressurising children. Inspire children to do things that bring out their inner potential: PM Modi tells parents
“Today, I am talking to students who would be playing a key role in India’s development in 2047, when we mark a hundred years since independence. I hope this generation takes it upon themselves to act on some of the fundamental duties enshrined in our Constitution,” PM Modi has said.
PM Modi: These days there is a common sight — four members of a family are seated but each of them is on the phone. Can we think of a technology-free hour? Or, mark a space where no technology is permitted. This way, we will not get distracted by technology.
PM Narendra Modi: Fear of technology is not good. Technology is a friend. Mere knowledge of technology is not enough. Its application is as important. Technological trends are changing quickly. It is essential to stay updated with these trends.
PM Modi has urged students to spend at least one technology-free hour every day. Choose one room where technology will have no entry.
“What is not good is when the passion of the children becomes fashion statements for parents. Extra-curricular activities need not be glamour driven. Let each child pursue what he or she likes,” PM Modi has said.
PM Modi: Not pursuing co-curricular activities can make a person like a robot. Yes, this would require better time management. Today opportunities are many and I hope youngsters make use of them.
“Good marks in exams are not everything, we have to come out of the thinking that exams are all,” PM Modi to students.