App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jan 20, 2020 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE | Inspire children to do things that bring out inner potential: PM Modi tells parents

Live updates of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' annual event where PM Modi was interacting with students as they prepare for the upcoming board exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was interacting with students at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ annual event.

The prime minister urged students to have a ‘technology-free hour’ and parents to let children pursue extra-curricular activities that they like.

highlights

  • January 20, 2020 01:16 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his interaction with students as part of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ event.

  • January 20, 2020 01:02 PM IST

    I would urge students to be confident about their own preparation (during examinations). Do not enter the exam hall with any sort of pressure. Do not worry about what the others are doing. Have faith in yourself and focus on what you have prepared: PM Modi

  • January 20, 2020 12:42 PM IST

    The way ahead lies in pursuing, not pressurising children. Inspire children to do things that bring out their inner potential: PM Modi tells parents

  • January 20, 2020 12:36 PM IST

    “Today, I am talking to students who would be playing a key role in India’s development in 2047, when we mark a hundred years since independence. I hope this generation takes it upon themselves to act on some of the fundamental duties enshrined in our Constitution,” PM Modi has said.

  • January 20, 2020 12:24 PM IST

    PM Modi: These days there is a common sight — four members of a family are seated but each of them is on the phone. Can we think of a technology-free hour? Or, mark a space where no technology is permitted. This way, we will not get distracted by technology.

  • January 20, 2020 12:23 PM IST

    PM Narendra Modi: Fear of technology is not good. Technology is a friend. Mere knowledge of technology is not enough. Its application is as important. Technological trends are changing quickly. It is essential to stay updated with these trends.

  • January 20, 2020 12:16 PM IST

    PM Modi has urged students to spend at least one technology-free hour every day. Choose one room where technology will have no entry.

  • January 20, 2020 12:09 PM IST

    “What is not good is when the passion of the children becomes fashion statements for parents. Extra-curricular activities need not be glamour driven. Let each child pursue what he or she likes,” PM Modi has said.

  • January 20, 2020 12:03 PM IST

    PM Modi: Not pursuing co-curricular activities can make a person like a robot. Yes, this would require better time management. Today opportunities are many and I hope youngsters make use of them.

  • January 20, 2020 11:59 AM IST

    “Good marks in exams are not everything, we have to come out of the thinking that exams are all,” PM Modi to students.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.