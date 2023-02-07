 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Parents of student shot in US ask help in sending body back to Telangana

PTI
Feb 07, 2023 / 10:11 PM IST

Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam district, died in the State of Alabama, US, on Monday and an Indian national was arrested and charged with manslaughter, police said.

Representational image (Shutterstock)

The parents of a student from Khammam district of Telangana, who allegedly died of a gunshot wound in the US, have requested governments' help in bringing the body back home.

Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam district, died in the State of Alabama, US, on Monday and an Indian national was arrested and charged with manslaughter, police said.

Mahankali was studying MS in the US. He went there three years ago and did part-time jobs, his parents said on Tuesday.

Their son had said his course would complete in another three months and that he would get a job.