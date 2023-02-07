English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Parents of student shot in US ask help in sending body back to Telangana

    Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam district, died in the State of Alabama, US, on Monday and an Indian national was arrested and charged with manslaughter, police said.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 10:11 PM IST
    Representational image (Shutterstock)

    Representational image (Shutterstock)

    The parents of a student from Khammam district of Telangana, who allegedly died of a gunshot wound in the US, have requested governments' help in bringing the body back home.

    Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam district, died in the State of Alabama, US, on Monday and an Indian national was arrested and charged with manslaughter, police said.

    Mahankali was studying MS in the US. He went there three years ago and did part-time jobs, his parents said on Tuesday.

    Their son had said his course would complete in another three months and that he would get a job.