Parents of dead accident victim to be treated as dependent to get compensation: Delhi HC

Even if parents of a dead accident victim are not dependent on their children at the time of death, they are to be treated as dependent to award compensation, said the Delhi High Court, considering that the children are bound to support them in their old age.

The court was hearing a case of a mother of a 23-year-old man, who died in a road accident in 2008, reported The Times of India.

After the accident, the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal had ordered that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the driver of a dumper, said the report. However, since the father of the youth was working with Delhi Police as a sub-inspector, he was not dependent on him, nor could the mother be said to be dependent as her husband was employed, it said.

The tribunal had concluded that the parents were not entitled to compensation for loss of dependency, but only to compensation for loss of the estate – a view against which the mother claimed in Delhi HC in 2010.

During the proceeding, justice JR Midha observed, “This court is of the view that the parents of the deceased are considered in law as dependants, considering that the children are bound to support them in their old age, and the law imposes responsibility on the children to maintain them,” reported The Times of India.

“Even if the parents are not dependent on their children at the time of the accident, they will certainly be so, both financially and emotionally, at the later stage of their life,” Midha was quoted as saying.

He further observed that it would be “unfair and inequitable to deny compensation for loss of dependency to a parent, who may not be dependent on his/her child at the time of accident per se, but would become so at his/her later age.”

With this, the court allowed the appeal filed by the mother and increased the compensation amount from approximately Rs 2.4 lakh to Rs 6.8 lakh along with interest at the rate of 9 percent per annum from the date of filing of the claim in 2010, said the report.

It further clarified that loss to the estate – a compensation calculated for loss of savings and other amenities for the family -- was not applicable to the claim of the parents in respect of their child’s death, as they were eligible for compensation under the category of dependents, added the report.