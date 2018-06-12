App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parents feel maths toughest subject for kids, not taught well in schools: Survey

A child's performance in Mathematics was of utmost importance to 81 percent of parents

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At least 89 percent parents feel that Maths is the toughest subject for their kids and 77 percent of them are of the opinion that the subject is not taught well in schools, thus making tuition classes mandatory, a new survey has revealed.

The survey was conducted by Cuemath, a beyond-school, multi-format math learning program that brings together technology and personal teaching.

On the basis of interviews of 1,000 parents from across the country, the survey stated that a child's performance in Mathematics was of utmost importance to 81 percent of parents followed by their performance in Science.

According to the survey, 82 percent parents believe some children have a "natural flair" for Mathematics while it is difficult for others.

It said 61 percent of the parents surveyed maintained that they measure their child's performance and understanding of Mathematics purely on the basis of their score in school.

63 percent of the parents believe their child gets tensed before a Mathematics test, the survey added.

 
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 07:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

