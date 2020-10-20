172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|para-badminton-champion-manasi-joshi-honoured-with-barbie-doll-modelled-after-her-5987941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Para-badminton champion Manasi Joshi honoured with Barbie doll modelled after her

On Sunday (October 11), para-badminton champion Manasi Joshi took to Twitter to react after she received a Barbie doll modelled after herself.

Moneycontrol News

Para-badminton champion Manasi Joshi, who has taken the world by storm, received a Barbie doll modelled after herself recently. On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, Joshi joined the select club of women – Barbie Sheroes — who have been honoured with a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll after them.

Since her first major win at the Para-Badminton World Championships, she has been an inspiration to all, especially to para-athletes. To express her gratitude, she tweeted:

An elevated Joshi told The Times of India,"It is an immense honour to be felicitated by Barbie and having a doll modelled after me. Recognition like these will help me change perceptions among people about disability.”

On Barbie’s tagline, 'You can be anything', she said, “Yes, it does apply to me to a large extent. This is about converting situations into those of advantage."

Talking about the doll modelled after her, she said, "The doll looks exactly like me, complete with the ponytail. It is beautiful, complete with the prosthesis and it can even hold a badminton racquet. It is a one-of-a-kind, which I will cherish and keep for myself.”

Joshi joins the list of women chosen for this honour including Indian Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, American Olympic Champion Aly Raisman, three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, renowned artist Frida Khalo, American Women's soccer player Alex Morgan, Shotputter Dame Valerie Adams, and para-athlete Madison de Rozario.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sports

