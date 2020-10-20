Para-badminton champion Manasi Joshi honoured with Barbie doll modelled after her

Para-badminton champion Manasi Joshi, who has taken the world by storm, received a Barbie doll modelled after herself recently. On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, Joshi joined the select club of women – Barbie Sheroes — who have been honoured with a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll after them.



Thank you @Barbie, it's incredible to have an OOAK Barbie Doll modeled after me.

I believe education around inclusion & diversity should start early & I hope that my story encourages young girls to harness their true potential & become whoever they set out to be#YouCanBeAnything pic.twitter.com/r7UTLzLiTY

— Manasi G. Joshi (@joshimanasi11) October 11, 2020

Since her first major win at the Para-Badminton World Championships, she has been an inspiration to all, especially to para-athletes. To express her gratitude, she tweeted:

An elevated Joshi told The Times of India,"It is an immense honour to be felicitated by Barbie and having a doll modelled after me. Recognition like these will help me change perceptions among people about disability.”

On Barbie’s tagline, 'You can be anything', she said, “Yes, it does apply to me to a large extent. This is about converting situations into those of advantage."

Talking about the doll modelled after her, she said, "The doll looks exactly like me, complete with the ponytail. It is beautiful, complete with the prosthesis and it can even hold a badminton racquet. It is a one-of-a-kind, which I will cherish and keep for myself.”

Joshi joins the list of women chosen for this honour including Indian Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, American Olympic Champion Aly Raisman, three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, renowned artist Frida Khalo, American Women's soccer player Alex Morgan, Shotputter Dame Valerie Adams, and para-athlete Madison de Rozario.