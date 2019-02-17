Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Par panel seeks action against IT officers for irregular expenses assessment on freebies to doctors

The panel found that in 21 cases in five states -- Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, New Delhi and Tamil Nadu, the AO had allowed expenses which were in the nature of freebies given to doctors involving tax effect of Rs 45.43 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

A parliamentary panel has sought "exemplary disciplinary action" against income tax officers for irregular assessment of expenses on freebies given to doctors by drug firms that resulted in a loss of Rs 55.10 crore to the exchequer. The Public Accounts Committee, headed by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, while assessing the pharmaceutical sector found lapses in 36 cases in seven states where the expenditure towards gifts/freebies to medical professionals were allowed despite being made irregular by the Income Tax Act, Medical Council of India regulations and CBDT/judicial pronouncements.

The panel found that in 21 cases in five states -- Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, New Delhi and Tamil Nadu, the AO (assessing officer) had allowed expenses which were in the nature of freebies given to doctors involving tax effect of Rs 45.43 crore.

Further, in 11 cases in Uttarakhand and Maharashtra, the committee found that the AOs had allowed the expenses on freebies given to doctors included in sales promotion without examination of the detailed break up.

The panel also noticed three cases in Maharashtra in which the AO had allowed the expenses on physician samples given free to doctors involving tax effect of Rs 1.57 crore.

related news

It also pointed out to one case in Andhra Pradesh where the AO had allowed the expenses on the penalty levied by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) involving tax effect of Rs 8.10 crore.

"The committee has failed to find any specific reasons for allowing such expenses for tax deduction," it noted.

Moreover, the panel pointed out that disciplinary actions were proposed against the AOs only.

"The (Finance) Ministry has not offered any explanation on the role of delinquent senior officers. The committee desires that the ministry should initiate exemplary disciplinary action against the junior as well as senior officers connected with the lapses so that the principles of accountability and responsibility are applied in letter and spirit," the panel noted.

It added that the assessing officers would not have succeeded in their efforts in "defrauding" the government without the connivance of certain departmental officers.

"While deploring such an unhealthy practice in the income tax department, the committee recommend that not only the cases highlighted by the audit but also similar such cases in the field should be thoroughly inquired into as to find out as to how and why such lapses occurred," the panel said in its report.

It also sought clarity as to what extent they were bonafide mistakes while proposing exemplary stern action against the officers concerned.

"The committee are perturbed to note that the AOs are taking divergent views for disallowance of expenses in the nature of freebies as CBDT has not clearly specified in its circular the effective date of disallowance of such expenses," it said.

Calling on the Finance Ministry to take immediate corrective action, the panel said "failure to mention effective date in the circular by the CBDT led to divergent views of the AOs on a same issue result(ing) in litigation and finally loss of revenue".

As per an amendment dated December 10, 2009, drug firms were specifically prohibited to give any consideration in the nature of gifts, travel facilities, hospitality, cash or monetary grants to medical practitioners.

CBDT issued a circular in 2012 disallowing such expenses.

Earlier in 2002, the Medical Council of India (MCI) had asked medical practitioners to prescribe generic drugs as far as possible. It also prohibited them to solicit or receive any commission or gifts for endorsing any medicine or treatment.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 10:59 am

tags #I-T department #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.