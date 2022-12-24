 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paper leak leads to cancellation of teachers recruitment exam in Rajasthan, 44 held

PTI
Dec 24, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

The paper leak gang had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh from each candidate for illegally providing them the questionnaire for the teachers' recruitment test conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission

Representative Image

The general knowledge test for teachers recruitment in Rajasthan was cancelled on Saturday after the question paper was allegedly leaked just hours before the commencement of the exam, and 44 people have been arrested.

The paper leak gang had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh from each candidate for illegally providing them the questionnaire for the teachers' recruitment test conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), police said, adding the arrested included the alleged mastermind of the scam and 37 students.

The examination will be reconducted on January 29, officials said.

“Today, on December 24, from 9 to 11 am, the general knowledge test for teacher recruitment has been cancelled as a precaution so that no injustice is done to the hardworking youths,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

The chief minister asserted the government had enacted a strict law for transparency in recruitment examinations even as the opposition BJP attacked the Congress government, claiming it was the ninth incident of paper leak, and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Police said 37 students and seven “experts” were held in Udaipur district. The alleged ''mastermind'' of the paper leak, Suresh Vishnoi, a resident of Jodhpur, was among those arrested.