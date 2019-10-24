Panipat Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Panipat Rural Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Panipat Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Panipat Rural constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Panipat Rural is an Assembly constituency in Panipat district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 76.07% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 76.01% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Mahipal Dhanda won this seat by a margin of 36132 votes, which was 23.32% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 154915 votes.
Om Prakash Jain won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 6636 votes. IND polled 96031 votes, 24.75% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
