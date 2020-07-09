App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Panic buying ensues in Bengal markets ahead of lockdown in containment zones

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday said lockdown will be imposed in the containment zones for seven days starting from 5 pm during the day to check the surge in COVID-19 cases.

PTI
File image
File image

People resorted to panic buying in several markets of West Bengal on Thursday disregarding social distancing norms, ahead of the imposition of a total lockdown in the containment zones in the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday said lockdown will be imposed in the containment zones for seven days starting from 5 pm during the day to check the surge in COVID-19 cases.

She has directed the police to firmly deal with those violating the norms put in place in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Close

Banerjee has approved a list of 25 containment zones in Kolkata, 93 in North 24 Parganas and 56 in Howrah district.

related news

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

However, despite a complete ban on mass gatherings, people were seen jostling in markets in Kolkata to buy essential commodities before the commencement of the lockdown.

Long queues were witnessed outside department stores as people bought commodities for storage during the lockdown period.

They also lined up outside gas agencies to buy additional LPG cylinders in the wake of the lockdown.

Police resorted to force to ensure order and social distancing norms, besides asking people through public address systems to remain indoors and not to panic as the government will ensure supply of essential commodities during the lockdown period.

West Bengal had on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 986 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's virus count to 24,823, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state had also reported 23 new fatalities on the previous day, taking the death toll to 827, it added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 02:53 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Kolkata #Mamata Banerjee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.