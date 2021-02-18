Pangong Lake disengagement: India hasn't ceded land, says Lt Gen YK Joshi

File image: Indian Army trucks in Ladakh region (Image: AP Photo)

Lieutenant General YK Joshi, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Northern Command said no land has been ceded to China in eastern Ladakh as part of the ongoing disengagement process.

When asked during an interview with CNN-News18 if India has ceded land, Lt. Gen. Joshi said: “No. A very emphatic no, actually. We have to look at it in this manner that Finger 8 is our claim line. The PLA (People’s Liberation Army of China), the entire forces are going back behind Finger 8. The entire infrastructure that they created post-April last year between Finger 4 and 8, which is quite a lot, is being removed entirely."

"Be the dugout, the trenches, their bunkers and tents, everything is being removed. The entire landfall between Finger 4 and 8 would be restored completely to pre-April 2020 situation,” he said.

The Chinese forces will not carry out any activity on area claimed by India, “that is, on the side of Finger 8, be it a military activity or any other activity,” Lt. Gen. Joshi said.

“I think it is a big success. In our claimed areas, we have removed the entire infrastructure. We will not be carrying out any activity till we have a discussion subsequently. After this process is over, we will arrive at new protocols and a new patrolling policy,” he added.

On February 11, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed Parliament that India and China had agreed to disengage on the northern and southern banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. The two sides have been locked in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region since May 2020.

“Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake. After this agreement, India-China will remove forward deployments in a phased, coordinated manner,” Singh said.

China will keep its troops to the east of Finger 8 at the north bank of Pangong Tso and India will keep its troops at its permanent base near Finger 3, Singh had announced.