Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Panels to check infiltration via sea-route in Odisha district

The administration formed the committees in infiltration-affected Mahakalpada and Rajnagar tehsils after receiving an unconfirmed report of sea-route infiltration by suspected Bangladeshis.

The Kendrapara district administration has set up committees to intensify vigil in infiltration prone areas of the coastal district, a senior official has said.

The drive was launched to check entry of suspected Bangladeshis via sea-route in the district which already has a total of 1,649 illegal settlers from the neighbouring country, District Collector Regu G said.

The administration formed the committees in infiltration-affected Mahakalpada and Rajnagar tehsils after receiving an unconfirmed report of sea-route infiltration by suspected Bangladeshis, he said.

Officials of revenue, police and forest departments were made members of the committees, Regu said.

He said employers of the marine fishing sector have been directed to engage people only after thoroughly cross-checking their nationality and antecedents.

They have been warned of legal action if found giving shelter or engaging illegal immigrants, the collector said.

The committees would also shortly launch a drive to sensitise residents in areas vulnerable to settlement of illegal immigrants, Regu said.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 03:52 pm

