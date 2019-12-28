App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2019 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Panel to assess property damage during anti-CAA protests in Muzaffarnagar

Speaking to PTI here on Saturday, panel in-charge Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh said the process has started to asses the damage to public property and for fixing responsibility on the persons who committed the act.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The district authorities here have set up a panel under the additional district magistrate to identify persons who were responsible for damaging public property during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 20 in Muzaffarnagar. Speaking to PTI here on Saturday, panel in-charge Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh said the process has started to asses the damage to public property and for fixing responsibility on the persons who committed the act.

He said 25 claims (representations) of property losses have been received and police reports have been sought to identify those responsible for the loss.

After receiving the reports, notices will be issued to the identified people, the ADM said.

Close

So far, 40 cases have been registered and 73 people detained in connection with the anti-CAA protests in the district. Also, the police's special investigation cell has started investigation into the violence cases.

related news

As a precautionary measure, Internet services which were resumed after nearly a week, were suspended again on Friday in several UP districts including Muzaffarnagar. There were no reports of any untoward incident in the state on the day.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 28, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.