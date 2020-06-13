App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 10:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pandemic showed equal opportunity remains distant dream: HC

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice A A Sayed also said that going by the current situation of the economy and health care, "one can hardly think of a fair society in the near future".

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Concerned over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India and the recent migrant crisis, the Bombay High Court has said that the pandemic has revealed that despite our constitutional guarantees, a society that provides equal opportunities to all remains a "distant dream".

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice A A Sayed also said that going by the current situation of the economy and health care, "one can hardly think of a fair society in the near future".

It said that the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown have hit the Indian economy and shown how "pitiable" the condition of migrant workers in the country was.

Close

The bench passed a verdict on Friday evening over a bunch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by several individuals and institutions seeking various reliefs for COVID and non-COVID patients, and frontline workers in Maharashtra.

related news

While issuing a slew of directions, the bench directed the Maharashtra government to consider increasing its healthcare budget and expenditure.

It also said that the state must give priority to emergencies while admitting patients.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that despite our constitutional guarantees, a society that provides equal opportunities to all remains a distant dream," the HC said.

"The pandemic and the resultant lockdown have destabilised the Indian economy, while wrecking the 'haves' and the 'have nots' alike...It has shown how pitiable the conditions of migrant workers in India are...And as things stand now, one can hardly think of a fair and just society any time in the near future," it said.

However, it was now time to learn a good lesson and prioritise strengthening the state's healthcare system, it said.

The pleas filed through senior counsels Gayatri Singh, Mihir Desai, and advocate Ankit Kulkarni, had sought adequate testing, PPEs for frontline workers, mobile health clinics, beds, health infrastructure, and a helpline for COVID and non-COVID patients.

In its verdict, the high court directed the state government to continue testing and screening for coronavirus aggressively, to develop a "wholesome strategy" for dealing with positive patients of all classes, and to make available to the public real-time information on availability of beds, doctors, etc for both COVID and non COVID patients.

The court further said that though unavailability of beds was no excuse for refusing admission to patients, efforts shall be made to first admit those patients who "genuinely deserve treatment and care in hospitals in preference to others who out of fear may seek admission but can wait".

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 10:07 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra government approves use of homeopathy medicine against COVID-19

Maharashtra government approves use of homeopathy medicine against COVID-19

COVID-19 impact | Shoppers Stop to sack around 1,100 employees: Report

COVID-19 impact | Shoppers Stop to sack around 1,100 employees: Report

Up to 45% of coronavirus infections may be asymptomatic: Study

Up to 45% of coronavirus infections may be asymptomatic: Study

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.