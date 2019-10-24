Panchkula Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Panchkula Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Panchkula Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Panchkula constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Panchkula is an Assembly constituency in Panchkula district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 65.72% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 57.45% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Gian Chand Gupta won this seat by a margin of 44602 votes, which was 34.63% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 128796 votes.
Devender Kumar Bansal won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 12260 votes. INC polled 82719 votes, 35.29% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .