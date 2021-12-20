Panama Papers Leak: ED summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on December 20, summoned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning in a case being investigated by it, sources told ANI.



Enforcement Directorate summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a case being investigated by the agency: Sources

(file photo) pic.twitter.com/7s2QPI7yjm — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

As per reports, the investigation in question is for the Panama Papers Leak case, which the central investigation agency registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation is seeking to record Rai Bachchan’s statement for the case, News18 reported. It added that she will however not appear before the ED after her plea for an adjournment was accepted. She sought adjournments on two occasions earlier.

It may be recalled that, the Income Tax (I-T) Department, in 2017, began actively pursuing names who were tied to the Panama Papers leaks in 2016, including actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Several film stars, politicians and businessmen were named in the Panama Papers leaks. Bachchan, who has denied wrongdoing and has maintained that his remittances abroad were in line with Indian regulations. He has also denied links with the firms named in the Panama Papers.

Worldwide, taxmen in 22 countries have raked in more than $1.2 billion in fines and back taxes thanks to the 2016 "Panama Papers" leak of information about offshore dealings as of April 2019.

Britain has recouped some $253 million, France $136 million and Australia $93 million, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) posted on its website.

German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung -- which received the massive leak of documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca on which the investigation was based -- reported Berlin has reaped $183 million from related tax probes.

Tax authorities have scrambled to respond to the massive tax evasion system that the leak revealed was organised through Mossack Fonseca's Panama City offices. More than 100 media organisations participated in the investigation, which uncovered accounts in tax havens held by 140 politicians, football stars and billionaires and enjoyed a global media echo.