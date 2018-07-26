Panaji has lost 124 heritage buildings between 2005 and 2016: Survey

Even as the number of tourists in Goa keeps increasing every year,Panaji continues to lose its charm with 124 heritage buildings already lost between 2005 and 2016. A total of 13 neighbourhoods were surveyed in Panaji – with Sao Tome, Fontainhas, Mala, Portais and Altinho losing the most number of heritage buildings - 53

As per a report in The Times of India, GHAG carried out a field survey of heritage buildings in Panaji, to arrive at this number. The number of heritage buildings in Panaji dropped from 996 in 2005 to 907 in 2018, this despite GHAG adding 35 more heritage buildings in 2016, which got missed in the first list compiled.

When GHAG started listing the heritage buildings, it was discovered that most of these lost buildings, around 89 were either rebuilt, demolished, or just don’t exist anymore. ‘Insensitive alterations’ became the reason for another 35 such buildings losing their heritage status. No trace was found for another six heritage buildings listed in 2005.

A total of 13 neighbourhoods were surveyed in Panaji – with Sao Tome, Fontainhas, Mala, Portais and Altinho losing the most number of heritage buildings - 53. “Ribandar has lost 21 of the total of 151 heritage homes as identified in 2005,” the GHAG compilation said. St Inez, Campal, Caranzalem, Miramar, Dona Paula and Taleigao, since 2005, saw 30 of the last remaining heritage structures disappearing.

GHAG appreciates that Goa government adopted a classification for heritage buildings, specifying the scope of allowed changes for buildings under Goa Land Development and Building Regulations, 2010, however it says that the official notification on ‘listed buildings’ is in a state of suspension. The GHAG survey findings report stated, “Thus, in the last decade, only ‘conservation zones’ have fared well, while Panaji has lost many of its heritage buildings.”