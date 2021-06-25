MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till September 30: Govt

The Finance Ministry has also extended deadlines for various income tax compliances and said the amount paid by an employer to employees for COVID-19 treatment would be tax exempt.

Moneycontrol News
June 25, 2021 / 08:19 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The deadline to link Aadhaar card with Permanent Account Number (PAN) has been extended till September 30, the central government announced on June 25.

The earlier deadline was set to expire on June 30. The Centre has been constantly pushing the last date by period of additional three months to provide additional time for the interlinking of Aadhaar with PAN for those cardholders who are yet to complete the process.

The Finance Ministry has also extended deadlines for various income tax compliances and said the amount paid by an employer to employees for COVID-19 treatment would be tax exempt.

Also, ex-gratia payment received from employer by family members in case of death of an employee due to COVID-19 would be exempt from income tax.

The income tax department, in a statement, said the payment deadline for Vivad Se Vishwas direct tax dispute resolution scheme has been extended by two months till August 31. Taxpayers can make payments till October 31 with additional amount of interest.

Close

The deadline for employers to furnish Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate in Form 16 to employees too has been extended till July 31, from July 15, 2021.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aadhaar #Aadhaar-PAN link #Finance Ministry #Income Tax #PAN
first published: Jun 25, 2021 08:19 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This fund manager managing over Rs 90000 cr in AUM likes largecaps over smallcaps now

D-Street Talk: This fund manager managing over Rs 90000 cr in AUM likes largecaps over smallcaps now

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.