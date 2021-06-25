PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till September 30: Govt

Representative image

The deadline to link Aadhaar card with Permanent Account Number (PAN) has been extended till September 30, the central government announced on June 25.

The earlier deadline was set to expire on June 30. The Centre has been constantly pushing the last date by period of additional three months to provide additional time for the interlinking of Aadhaar with PAN for those cardholders who are yet to complete the process.

The Finance Ministry has also extended deadlines for various income tax compliances and said the amount paid by an employer to employees for COVID-19 treatment would be tax exempt.

Also, ex-gratia payment received from employer by family members in case of death of an employee due to COVID-19 would be exempt from income tax.

The income tax department, in a statement, said the payment deadline for Vivad Se Vishwas direct tax dispute resolution scheme has been extended by two months till August 31. Taxpayers can make payments till October 31 with additional amount of interest.

The deadline for employers to furnish Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate in Form 16 to employees too has been extended till July 31, from July 15, 2021.

