Linking PAN with Aadhaar: What happens if you miss March 31 deadline? All details here

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Mar 21, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

Failing to link your Aadhaar with your PAN by March 31, 2023, could result in your 10-digit unique alphanumeric number becoming inoperative

The deadline of March 31, 2023, was issued by the CBDT in March last year through a circular which said that failing to comply would lead to the discontinuation of the PAN.

The apex body for direct tax matters, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), has mandated all taxpayers to link their Aadhaar with their permanent account number (PAN) by March 31, 2023. As per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act 1961, every person eligible to obtain an Aadhaar and has PAN must link their Aadhaar with their PAN by the end of this fiscal.

If you fail to link your Aadhaar with your PAN by March 31, 2023, your 10-digit unique alphanumeric number will become inoperative.

Taxpayers who have not yet linked their Aadhaar with their PAN can do so by paying a late fee of Rs 1,000, as the deadline for linking without penalty was June 30, 2022.

In addition to the tax department, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the capital market regulator, has also mandated the linking of Aadhaar with PAN.