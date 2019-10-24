Palwal Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Palwal Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Palwal Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Palwal constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Palwal is an Assembly constituency in Palwal district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 77.7% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 72.2% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Karan Singh Dalal won this seat by a margin of 5642 votes, which was 3.69% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 153093 votes.
Subhash Choudhary won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 6672 votes. INLD polled 111396 votes, 46.42% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
