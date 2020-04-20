App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Palghar mob lynching; Culprits will be brought to justice: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday night said that culprits involved in lynching of three men in Palghar district will be brought to justice.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday night said that culprits involved in lynching of three men in Palghar district will be brought to justice.

"The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police has arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself.

"Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible," the CM said in late-night tweets posted from Twitter handle @CMOMaharashtra.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has already announced a high-level inquiry into the incident.

The incident occurred on April 16 night when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district. The trio were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic | Industries in green, orange zones to be allowed to resume: CM Uddhav Thackeray

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 08:43 am

tags #India #Maharashtra #Palghar #Uddhav Thackeray

